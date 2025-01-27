NHL Rumors: Vancouver Needs Blow Away Offer to Trade Elias Pettersson

Canucks More Interested in Trading J.T. Miller than Elias Pettersson

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on the Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron, and he was asked about Elias Pettersson and if the Vancouver Canucks would still be willing to trade him.

Martin Biron: “Dave, if I was a GM and the guy that I wanted was Elias Pettersson instead of J.T. Miller. Would there still be an option to trade for Elias Pettersson or is that gone? like Pettersson is on the Canucks, will remain a Canuck, and it’s only J.T. Miller that would be the guy to move.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Marty, I don’t think that’s the case, but it’s going to take a hell of an offer for them to consider moving Elias Pettersson, just like it would have before word came out that his preference is to stay in Vancouver. Again, if a team blows them out of the water, then I think they’re going to take a look at that. But barring that type of scenario, I think Vancouver would like to keep him.

I think they prefer to do that. But they haven’t shied away, at least from what I’ve been hearing, they haven’t shied away from inquiries. They have focused more on J.T. Miller, and there are other elements of the roster that they want to improve upon.

They want to get a mid-six, preferably second-line caliber scorer, and they’re still in the hunt to upgrade their blue line. So maybe that all comes in whatever a J.T. Miller return ends up being, but if not, they’re still exploring alternative options to address other needs of the club.

So it’s definitely busy in Vancouver at Rogers Arena. We’ll see what (Patrik) Allvin and (Jim) Rutherford can pull off here, but we’ve got a lot of irons in the fire.”

