NHL Rumors: Tyler Bertuzzi and Timo Meier

The latest on Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi

David Pagnotta: Market Rumblings with Pagnotta and Irfaan Gaffar on what is going on between the Detroit Red Wings and pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Gaffar: “Another player the Detroit Red Wings have decisions to make on is Tyler Bertuzzi. What’s the latest there?”

Pagnotta: “Not much. It seems like they’re focused for the time being on Dylan Larkin. Now after getting some of this news, they shift their focus to Tyler Bertuzzi. They are expected to have discussions in the relatively near future.

But as of , no recent talks this week with respect to the two camps. But as I reported last week, Bertuzzi is open and willing to sign an extension and sticking in Detroit long-term. They just need to get to the drawing board.

Gaffar: “Big Stevie Yzerman has his work cut out for him as two, I guess, cornerstone pieces of that franchise still remain unsigned. So, interesting I guess with five and a half, six weeks until the NHL trade deadline.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: San Jose Sharks left winger Timo Meier carries a $6 million salary cap hit and is owed a $10 million qualifying offer. He has an excellent shot and drives plays.

His contract situation is the biggest concern for teams. If he’s not qualified for the $10 million, he would become an unrestricted free agent.

NHL Rumors As Mathew Dumba And Timo Meier Wheels Spin

If looking at extending Meier, he could come in between $8 and $9 million. Comparables are Filip Forsberg (eight years at $8.5 million per) and J.T. Miller (seven years at $8 million).

Potential fits include the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Winnipeg Jets.

Comparable trade returns.

Alex DeBrincat for a first, second and third-round pick.