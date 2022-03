NHL Rumors: Tyler Motte, Penguins Middle-Six, and Top NHL Trade Targets

Should take something big for the Canucks to trade Motte

Rick Dhaliwal: Craig Button on CHEK TV on Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte: “I do not want a late 2nd round or 3rd rounder for him, I want something really significant or I am not trading him. The 3rd rounder maybe plays in 4 years. Your in a playoff race, I would not trade him.”

Penguins need middle-six scoring

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins could use some help in the middle-six as their wingers haven’t been scoring.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now previously reported that the Penguins aren’t speaking to the Vancouver Canucks about Brock Boeser.

PHN: A source said that Penguins did discuss the idea of possibly trading for Boeser but there weren’t any serious talks, and none are expected.

Top NHL Trade Targets

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff: Looking at the top NHL trade targets ahead of the March 21st NHL trade deadline.

1. Claude Giroux – Pending UFA, $8.275-million AAV

2. Hampus Lindholm – Pending UFA, $5.2-million AAV

3. Tomas Hertl – Pending UFA, $5.625-million AAV

4. Brandon Hagel – 2 more seasons, $1.5-million AAV

5. Ben Chiarot – Pending UFA, $3.5-million AAV

6. Marc-Andre Fleury – Pending UFA, $7-million AAV

7. Brock Boeser – Pending RFA, $5.875-million AAV ($7.5 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

8. Mark Giordano – Pending UFA, $6.75-million AAV

9. Jakob Chychrun – 3 more seasons, $4.6-million AAV

10. Calle Jarnkrok – Pending UFA, $2-million AAV

11. Nick Paul – Pending UFA, $1.35-million AAV

12. Alexandar Georgiev – Pending RFA, $2.425-million AAV

13. Pavel Zacha – Pending RFA, Arbitration Eligible

14. Damon Severson – 1 more season, $4.17-million AAV

15. Filip Zadina – Pending RFA, $894,167 AAV

16. Tyler Motte – Pending UFA, $1.225-million AAV

17. Andrew Copp – Pending UFA, $3.64-million AAV

18. Joonas Donskoi – 1 more season, $3.9-million AAV

19. Kasperi Kapanen – Pending RFA, $3.2-million AAV

20. Rickard Rakell – Pending UFA, $3.789-million AAV

21. Jeff Petry – 3 more seasons, $6.25-million AAV

22. Anton Forsberg – Pending UFA, $900,000 AAV

23. Mackenzie Blackwood – 1 more season, $2.8-million AAV

24. Jake DeBrusk – Pending RFA, $3.675-million AAV ($4.41 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

25. Alexandre Texier – 1 year remaining, $1.525-million AAV

26. Victor Olofsson – Pending RFA, $3.05-million AAV ($3.25 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

27. Braden Holtby – Pending UFA, $2-million AAV

28. Joonas Korpisalo – Pending UFA, $2.8-million AAV

29. John Klingberg – Pending UFA, $4.25 million AAV

30. Joe Pavelski – Pending UFA, $7 million AAV

31. J.T. Miller – 1 more season, $5.25-million AAV

32. Max Domi – Pending UFA, $5.3 million

33. Ryan Carpenter – Pending UFA, $1-million AAV

34. Jack Roslovic – Pending RFA, $1.838-million AAV ($2.21 mil. minimum qualifying offer)

35. Nick Leddy – Pending UFA, $5.5-million AAV

36. Justin Braun – Pending UFA, $1.8 million AAV

37. Phil Kessel – Pending UFA, $6.8-million AAV

38. Calvin de Haan – Pending UFA, $4.55-million AAV

39. Reilly Smith – Pending UFA, $5-million AAV

40. Vitali Kravtsov – Pending RFA, $925,000 AAV