NHL Rumors: Tyler Myers agent on the trade rumors to San Jose

Donnie & Dhali: Agent J.P. Barry on the Tyle Myers trade rumors to the San Jose Sharks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “J.P., you got another client here, Tyler Myers. The rumors never end and you know this J.P. You and I talk about this all the time.

But now the latest one to San Jose. What do you know? Is there anything to this Myers to San Jose?”

Barry: “Well it’s hard for me when some of these rumors come up because everyone thinks that were sort of somehow aware of them. A lot of these ones, especially when they don’t have any substance, you get blindsided with them and asked questions.

I would have to guess, call up both teams and say, ‘Is this you know, is this true?’ There’s have been so many, so I think, I’m not aware of anything with San Jose.

I can’t react every time because I think that’s the 13th team in 2 years that’s been connected to him.”

Dhaliwal: “Do you get tired of it though, the Myers stuff? Where do you see the future for Myers in Vancouver J.P.?”

Barry: “He loves it there but he knows it’s his final year. He has to have a real strong year for his own future too. So, I mean, he likes playing for this team. He liked the changes last year. He liked dealing with the coaches. I think he can have a really good year. He thinks he can.

He immediately becomes a really good trade asset no matter what happens. If he’s not going to be re-signed or depending on how the teams doing. His contracts going to be mostly paid out through signing bonus later this summer and then I think he’s playing on a $1 million.

So, he’s going to be an interesting asset at the trade deadline next year no matter what, if he’s not re-signed in Vancouver or depending on how the teams doing.”