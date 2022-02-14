NHL Rumors: Tyler Toffoli on his way to the Calgary Flames?

Elliotte Friedman: “There are some rumblings today Tyler Toffoli and CAL is picking up steam. Let’s see where it goes.”

Renaud Lavoie: “No trade call involving the @CanadiensMTL at this moment but a trade could be announced at one point today. We’ll see where it goes.”

Eric Engels: “This is certainly gaining traction. And Flames are definitely in on Ben Chiarot too.”

Eric Engels: “Just so we’re clear, can’t say for sure Chiarot would be in this deal for Toffoli, which appears close to getting done. But the Flames have heavy interest in him.

Jimmy Murphy: “More on Toffoli to #Flames potential of happening really soon from @FriedgeHNIC:

“I just got a note that said ‘start working on this’ so…”

Darren Hayes: “Considering Toffoli’s history with Darryl Sutter — they won the Stanley Cup together in 2014 with LA, and as an offensive right-shot RW, and with some term remaining (two more years at $4.25M) — a scenario that Brad Treliving likely prefers — could he be the Flames’ valentine?”

Puck Pedia: “The #Flames have $1.12M of Projected Cap Space, which can accommodate an annual cap hit of $3M today. With Toffoli at $4.25M, it would require $1.25M in NHL players going in trade, trade retention, and/or AHL demotions.”