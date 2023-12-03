NHL Rumors: Tyson Barrie, Mario Ferraro and Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Tyson Barrie‘s camp can talk to other teams about a trade and a couple of other defensemen that could be available

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on a couple of defensemen that could be available – Tyson Barrie, Mario Ferraro, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Now some other defensive moves earlier , or I think we actually might have been or the day before the Nashville Predators gave Tyson Barrie permission with his agent Bayne Bettinger, to seek a trade and see what else is out there.

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs may not want to give up a first-round for a rental

Barrie was a healthy scratch . He’s 10 games away from 800 and is a UFA at the end of the season. And I think both the Predators and Barrie see the potential and what could maybe help if both sides are free to look and see what else is out there and a better fit for the future.

Alex Daugherty : “The timing of this Barrie news is odd, considering they just lost Alex Carrier for a significant amount of time and there are real questions about how much Luke Schenn can give them on the back end. However, it also likely means Spencer Stastney is here to stay for a while.”

: “The timing of this Barrie news is odd, considering they just lost Alex Carrier for a significant amount of time and there are real questions about how much Luke Schenn can give them on the back end. However, it also likely means Spencer Stastney is here to stay for a while.” Alex Daugherty: Predators coach Andrew Brunette on scratching Barrie: “For me, my expectations are a little higher for his game. Sometimes a little reset is what a player needs.”

Another team that has defensemen available right now is the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks have been let it, let it be known. they will consider a lot on the blue line in terms of who might be available and what they’re willing to do.

The name that most teams I think will have the most interest in will be Mario Ferraro, he’s got two more years left at $3.25 million. He’s a heck of a young player, but I don’t believe that will be inexpensive. I just also want to say I don’t think though he’s off the table at this time.

NHL Rumors: Expect More Trades To Come in the NHL

Ron MacLean: “You know Elliotte, Marc-Edouard Vlasic went to the Olympics, sensational. He’s been scratched a lot this year so there’s another guy you wonder because he’s playing good . Suddenly San Jose is actually look pretty good.

Tyson Barrie has been given permission to seek a trade. pic.twitter.com/3CsAGlwslh — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 2, 2023