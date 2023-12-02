NHL Rumors: Expect More Trades To Come in the NHL

Could There Be More Trades in the NHL Coming?

The Vancouver Canucks continue to set the tone for trade season. Vancouver made two trades this week. One with Chicago. The other is with the Calgary Flames. Both teams understand the importance of cap space.

The big question NHLRumors.com wrote earlier in the week was about if there were going to be more trades in the NHL to close out 2023. It appears the answer is yes with even more trades to come.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin and was asked if there would be more trades happening in the league going forward.

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

Host: “Kane signed. Anthony Beauvillier is traded to the Blackhawks. More so the Canucks can get some cap space. The Capitals have cap space now with Nick Backstrom. Giordano’s out and the pressures more on the Maple Leafs about getting a D, are we going to start to enter the start of some trades happening around the NHL?”

Elliotte Friedman: “I think so. I think there are some teams Gordo, that would like to do it. I do think again, it all comes down to room. Like there are teams that are willing to deal. Washington’s willing to deal. Vancouver’s always willing to deal. I think, Chicago I think wasn’t really interested in rushing into anything but circumstances kind of forced them into it and you have to insulate Bedard a little bit.

I think Edmonton’s kicked around the goalie market, but if Campbell continues to play well, I could see a situation where maybe he gets called back up from the AHL. But I do think there’s some teams out there, no question. Like Calgary is kind of the linchpin of all of this, but they won again, the other night and they’re in a playoff spot.

So I think Calgary is determined not to rush into anything. I think they know that ultimately if these players don’t want to re-sign, they’re going to have to move them. But now because they’re playing well, they can buy time, and that’s a good place for you to be in but Gordie I definitely think there’s a will to make moves.

I just don’t know until you know you’re not getting players back like some of these injuries. You look at the Rangers for example. Chytil is gonna come back and Kakko they said he’s not going to be out for the year. So you always have to plan for the fact that if a player is coming back off of LTIR you better be able to find a way to make sure that player can dress for you.”