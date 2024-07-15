NHL Rumors: Utah Hockey Club, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Utah is open to trading their RFA defenseman

Craig Morgan: Utah is open to signing RFA defenseman Victor Soderstrom, but they are also open to trading him. He was drafted 11th overall in the 2019 NHL draft.

Soderstrom has only gotten into 53 games over the past three years.

NHL Rumors: Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators Could Wait on a New Contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets are working on three RFAs

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets and RFA forward Kirill Marchenko continue to talk short- and long-term deals. Marchenko filed for salary arbitration.

Marchenko and agent Dan Milstein are wanting to do longer-term deal but GM Don Waddell isn’t sure just yet.

The arbitration date is set for August 4th, but Waddell hopes to have a deal done before that.

Waddell has started talks with RFA forwards Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson.

Teams still waiting to talk to Patrik Laine

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Patrik Laine remains in the player assistance program. He’s asked for trade but teams want to talk to him before trading for him, but no team is allowed to while he’s in the program.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell.

“Teams keep checking in to see if there’s anything new,” Waddell said. “I tell them, ‘You guys have to be comfortable with (Laine), and I can’t help you.’ I don’t know the player personally. I’m not one to try and trick people either, so (we) made him available to chat (when he’s cleared).”

NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets and McLellan, Destinations for Robertson, and the Canucks

Although the draft and start of free agency are usually the best times to make a trade, Waddell said that teams are still interested in Laine.