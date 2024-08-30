NHL Rumors: Utah Hockey Club, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Clayton Keller isn’t looking to be traded

Craig Morgan of AllCity Network: Utah Hockey Club forward Clayton Keller doesn’t want to be traded despite any rumors that are out there. Any talk that he’s unhappy with moving from Arizona to Utah can be put to bed by his dad.

“That’s 100 percent bullshit,” his dad, Bryan, said. “After the reception they received and the way the entire state is behind the NHL being there, he can’t wait for next season! He wouldn’t be purchasing a house if he wanted out! You can quote me on that!”

NHL News: Nick Cousins, Jesper Fast, and Johnny Gaudreau

Would the Pittsburgh Penguins be interested in Maple Leafs Nick Robertson?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: (mailbag) Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas is a fan of Toronto Maple Leafs disgruntled forward Nick Robertson.

An offer sheet below $2.29 million would cost a third-round pick. The Maple Leafs have about $1.275 million in projected cap space with 12 forwards.

Sources say the Leafs would likely match a $2.29 million offer sheet in hope of getting a better trade. Would sending say Cody Glass with 50% percent retained for future considerations to the Leafs and with a $2 million offer sheet for Robertson work?

Could the Penguins send a similar player to Robertson to the Leafs and then sign him to a three-year, $6 million deal?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in on Max Pacioretty

Nick Alberga: Sources say the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the teams in on UFA forward Max Pacioretty.

David Pagnotta: Have been hearing the same. They are talking contract not a PTO.

NHL Rumors: Jeremy Swayman Understands the Importance of his Next Contract