NHL Rumors: What the Likelihood of Mitch Marner Re-signing With the Maple Leafs?

What is the likelihood of Mitch Marner re-signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

TSN: Jeff O’Neill, Carlo Colaiacovo, and Bob McKenzie when asked what the likelihood is of Mitch Marner re-signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

James Duthie: “The likelihood of Toronto’s uncontested, 24-25 team MVP and impending UFA Mitch Marner re-signing with the Leafs? I think we’ve done this before. So it’s an update, as he’s on the verge of 100. 40% 60% 80% 100%. What are you thinking (Jeff O’Neill)?”

O’Neill: “I’m gonna say 40% and for all the people out there, that are like, ‘he’s their best player. He’s going to get 100 points. You have to bring them back.’

I’ve been saying it all year long, if the team does not have team success in the playoffs, then what’s the sense of bringing all the players back? This is nothing against Mitch Marner. He’s a fantastic player. Someone’s going to pay him, but if he can’t win, and what’s the sense of bringing everybody back?”

Colaiacovo: “Yeah, I’m high on this. I’m going 80% on this because it’s the Toronto Maple Leafs. They get to offer him the eighth year. They get to offer him the most money. He’s a hometown kid. I can’t see him playing anywhere but the Maple Leafs. He loves playing here. He’s one of their best players, and I don’t think they risk losing him for nothing. That’s why I’m high on this.”

Duthie: “All right. Bob McKenzie?”

McKenzie: “I will say 40%. And I mean, you talk about the Leafs side of it, whether they bring them back or not. There’s the Mitch Martin side of it. That’s what free agency is all about. It’s become abundantly clear he is taking himself to July 1st, to free agency.

Would have signed a contract before if you wanted to. He doesn’t want to. He’s going to see what’s out there. If Steven Stamkos got right to the precipice and still ended up back in Tampa. So could that happen with Mitch in Toronto? Yeah, it could. But you know what, situations change. He’s going to be a dad any day, and we’ll see how things play out in the playoffs and just wear his heads at in July”

