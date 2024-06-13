NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins

Could the Vancouver Canucks Land Jake Guentzel?

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Kuzma writes that free-agent winger Jake Guentzel has always been in the sites of the Vancouver Canucks. They tried at the trade deadline and could make a play for his rights, as the Carolina Hurricanes are asking for a mid-round pick for him.

We know Guentzel is going to market. So, getting extra time to negotiate an eight-year deal has a plus side. Plus, the package would not be as high as before the deadline. Both members of Canucks management and their head coach have a history with Guentzel.

Guentzel will get a pay raise from his current $6 million AAV. Not only does he put up great regular season stats, but also playoff stats. Offense was an issue for the Canucks this year, especially in the playoffs.

Having an increasing salary cap will help the Canucks sign him if they can. Still, they also have Elias Lindholm, Dakota Joshua, Tyler Myers, and Nikita Zadorov to possiby re-sign.

Penguins Going For More of Retool Than A Rebuild

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kingerski writes that it appears Pittsburgh Penguins President and General Manager Kyle Dubas is looking to acquire more draft picks which could signal rebuild is coming in Pittsburgh.

Dubas wants to acquire draft picks and young players to infuse the Penguins with young talent and prospects and allow them to be back in contention sooner rather than later.

Sidney Crosby is entering the final year of his deal. We know the Penguins missed the playoffs for a second straight year. You know the Penguins want to get back to the playoffs and potentially win another Stanley Cup with the talent they have.

If the Penguins can get the young players into the system, they can grow with Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson, allowing the Penguins to retool on the fly.