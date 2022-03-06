NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and Potential Rental Players

Canucks gathering trade value and potential contracts asks for free agents

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman notes that Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford and his management staff have been gathering info on the trade value of their players. They are excluding Thatcher Demko, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson, but what about the value of the others.

“But what the Canucks have also been doing is for some of those players who may need new contracts soon, they’ve been asking about the possibilities of (those UFAs) staying: ‘What is your next contract potentially going to look like?

“So, I think Jim Rutherford is taking all that information, the players’ value on the market, their value in terms of staying and their next contracts, and he’s going to make their decisions from there. And I think the thing that could tip all of this is if the Canucks can get a young defenceman out of this. And I think that could determine the route that they go.”

Rental players who could be available

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Positional look at rental players who could be available ahead of the March 21st NHL trade deadline.

Centers for Rent – Andrew Cogliano (Sharks), Max Domi (Blue Jackets), Christian Fischer (Coyotes), Claude Giroux (Flyers), Tomas Hertl (Sharks), Calle Jarnkrok (Kraken), March Johansson (Kraken), Johan Larsson (Coyotes), Joe Pavelski (Stars), Zach Sanford (Senators), Riley Sheahan (Kraken), Paul Stastny (Jets), Dylan Strome (Blackhawks), Chris Tierney (Senators) and Pavel Zacha (Devils).

Wingers for Rent – Brock Boeser (Canucks), Cal Clutterbuck (Islanders), Andrew Copp (Jets), Jake DeBrusk (Bruins), Phil Kessel (Coyotes), Vitali Kravtsov (Rangers), Dominik Kubalik (Blackhawks), Artturi Lehkonen (Canadiens), Tyler Motte (Canucks), Vladislav Namestnikov (Red Wings), Rickard Rakell (Ducks), Reilly Smith (Golden Knights) and Kailer Yamamoto (Oilers).

Defensemen for Rent – Justin Braun (Flyers), Ben Chiarot (Canadiens), Calvin de Haan (Blackhawks), Robert Hagg (Sabres), Mark Giordano (Kraken), Hampus Lindholm (Ducks), John Klingberg (Stars), Nick Leddy (Red Wings), Brett Kulak (Canadiens), Josh Manson (Ducks), Colin Miller (Sabres), Rasmus Ristolainen (Flyers) and P.K. Subban.

Goaltenders who could be available

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Goaltenders – Marc-Andre Fleury (Blackhawks), Anton Forsberg (Senators), Alexandar Georgiev (Rangers), Thomas Greiss (Red Wings), Jaroslav Halak (Canucks), Braden Holtby (Stars), Martin Jones (Flyers), Anton Khudobin (Stars), Joonas Korpisalo (Blue Jackets), Mikko Koskinen (Oilers) and Semyon Varlamov (Islanders).

The Jets are at home against the Rangers and are

-120 on the moneyline with Betway