NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Boeser not going anywhere and the Canucks are not close with Motte

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on restricted free agent Brock Boeser: “Brock is a good and young player. We don’t have any rush to make any decision on him and we have until July with the qualifying offer. We have time to continue the dialogue with his camp and see how the next couple of months play out.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Haven’t heard that the Vancouver Canucks and Tyler Motte are close to a contract extension. If they were able to make another move or two to create some more salary cap relief, maybe they would be able to re-sign him.

Might was well keep Anderson if….

Lance Lysowski: (after the Wedgewood trade to Dallas) If all the Buffalo Sabres could get for goaltender Craig Anderson is a fouth-round pick, they might as well hold on to him for the next six weeks for the stability he brings.

Sabres will move some free agents at the deadline, and some could come back in the summer

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres have already moved defenseman Robert Hagg and a few other pending UFAs are generating some interest: Craig Anderson, Cody Eakin, Colin Miller and Mark Pysyk.

GM Kevyn Adams said last week that he’s met with all their pending free agents and told them what their plan was for them. Some where told that if they are trade, they may get a call from the Sabres when free agency opens up.

The Sabres already have 10 draft picks and have $14.05 million in salary cap space that they can use to their advantage and gain a few more assets.

“I still think we’re in the mode of acquiring assets,” Adams explained. “When you really start to project out further – I can’t give you exactly how long – but let’s take it down the road when hopefully a lot of these players on our team right now, our young core, have become successful and they’re into their next contracts. That’s when players on entry-level deals become really critical. So that’s why last year’s draft, this year’s draft, next year’s draft are potentially that pool of players that we’ll need.”

The Sabres may be interested in bringing back Mark Pysyk next year as he may be an ideal partner for Owen Power. Anderson could be another UFA that could be brought back.

Miller isn’t expected to be back next season and could land them a second-round pick. The problem with Miller is that he just returned on Thursday after missing 23 games after needing surgery.

Miller and Eakin may be expecting a trade.