NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators

Canucks GM on the Bo Horvat contract talks and Luke Schenn

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on the Bo Horvat contract talks: “A couple of months ago, we put our best offer in and they wanted to wait and that’s when we needed to see what the value is and get a return. We were open. We never closed any doors. I respect that Bo put himself in this position to be a UFA.”

David Pagnotta: Canucks GM Allvin said that defenseman Luke Schenn is “a very attractive player” and on the pending UFA: “We’ll see if there is another deal to be made or what our decision will be in the next couple of weeks.”

The Ottawa Senators have some players who could be on the move by the trade deadline

Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators’ chances of making the playoffs is basically over. GM Pierre Dorion has been out scouting looking for a young defenseman to acquire.

Cam Talbot is a pending UFA with a $3.67 million cap hit that might interest someone looking for depth in net. Talbot re-signing with the Senators seems less likely than it did earlier this month.

Alex DeBrincat is owed a $9 million qualifying offer. Maybe someone offers the Senators a nice trade package that involves a first-round pick or that young defenseman they’re after. Might be best for the Senators to hang on to him.

It’s unlikely that the Senators will re-sign Austin Watson, so they could deal for a late-round pick.

Forward Dylan Gambrell is another pending UFA forward that likely isn’t back.

Shane Pinto is a pending RFA that will likely be re-signed to a two or three-year bridge deal.

Pending UFA forward Derick Brassard is closing in on 1,000 games and possibly the end of his career.

Teams could come calling on veteran, pending UFA defenseman Travis Hamonic. The Sens will need to create some roster space to give Jacob Bernard-Docker an extended run to see if he can become a full-time option for next season.

Someone could be interested in pending UFA Nick Holden as a depth option.

Defenseman Erik Brannstrom has been inconsistent and will be an RFA with arbitration rights. It could be time for a change of scenery.