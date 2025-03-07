NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Seattle Kraken

Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser isn’t a desirable rental as of yet

Irfaan Gaffar: As of last night, teams aren’t viewing Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser as a desirable rental player.

The Canucks aren’t going to offer him the term he wants and that he’ll get on the open market come July 1st.

Cam Robinson: “I’m told the Canucks are none too impressed with the offers on Brock Boeser at this point. He’s a secondary option for buyers so Canucks will try and wait out the market to maximize a return. I do think preference is to move him.”

Friedman on the Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on the Vancouver Canucks: “They are looking for a centre they can keep with term. They are listening on UFA’s.”

Friedman on Brock Boeser: “Don’t have a great feel right now on how that one ends up, they are listening on him, all options open.”

Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff: The Seattle Kraken have already traded Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand, and they’re not finished.

Tyler Yaremchuk said that defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and forward Brandon Tanev are on the trade board and could be moved Friday. Will Kraken GM Ron Francis be able to get another first-round pick?

Seravalli: “I think lock is certainly the word to use for Tanev. I think Oleksiak is not nearly as much of a lock, but when you look at how thin this market is, and when you look at what Brian Dumoulin just got, I’m looking at this thinking, Dumoulin isn’t nearly as impactful as Oleksiak, and he doesn’t have term on his deal.

If you’re Seattle and someone is coming at you with a significantly better offer than that, I think you’ve got to do it. Oleksiak has the size to be that impact guy. Tanev is obviously going to be someone who is worth watching, and it’s developed in a way where Seattle’s not going to be in a position to say no.”

Daily Faceoff: The Seattle Kraken held forward Brandon Tanev out of the lineup for trade-related reasons.

