NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Vancouver Cancuks can’t overpay on one player including Nikita Zadorov

NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said that pending UFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov will be going to the open market.

“I can’t overpay one single player and Nikita Zadorov was extremely good for us in the playoffs and a character guy. We did our best and he decided that he wanted to go somewhere else.”

On the possibility of Steven Stamkos going to free agency on Monday

Pat McAfee Show: Elliotte Friedman on the Pat McAfee Show on the possibility of Steven Stamkos going to free agency on Monday.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Pat McAfee: “Tampa Bay. I guess Steven Stamkos is potentially on the move. Is that real?”

Friedman: “Yes, that is real. You know, the GM Julian Brisebois met with reporters morning. He said we have not been able to make a deal and I’m not sure if we can. Don Meehan the agent. said today that it appears as if he’s headed to free agency on July 1st.

A couple of things here. Number one, I remember a couple years ago, Evgeni Malkin, they said free agent, the next day he got a deal done. So I am always careful, you should always make sure this doesn’t do a quick swerve or something like that.

But I think the challenge here was Stamkos is, if you look at the Lightning’s history, their core players, they have always taken care of them a year out. (Nikita) Kucherov a year out. (Andrei) Vasilevskiy a year out. (Victor) Hedman a year out. Point the year out. They said today that Hedman, who has another year left in his contract, maybe signing an extension as soon as Monday.

They have never taken care of Stamkos in advance. He is a really friendly, polite, first-class guy. But even people like that reach a point and I’m wondering if he’s finally hit it. Remember last time he got within three days of free agency and took the deal. We’ll see if he changes this time.