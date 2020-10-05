NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks notes and a couple potential free agent targets

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: Even if the Vancouver Canucks were to move Loui Eriksson, it would only free up funds for one of Jacob Markstrom, Tyler Toffoli or Chris Tanev. Jay Beagle and Antoine Roussel still have two years left on their deals.

For the 2021-22 season, the Canucks may have to commit $20 million for both Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

If they aren’t able to re-sign Markstrom, they’ll need to find a veteran goalie to pair with Thatcher Demko.

If they lose Tanev to free agency, they don’t really have anyone ready to fill his second-pairing minutes.

Not bringing back Toffoli would obviously leave a hole in their top-six, but it’s their bottom-six that could use an upgrade.

Potential free agent targets include Tyson Barrie, Dylan DeMelo and Thomas Greiss.

Some offseason questions for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: Will Frederik Andersen be the Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie come opening night? The Maple Leafs are still linked to Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray.

Back in 2011-12 when now Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas was with Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL, his two goalies were Jack Campbell and Murray.

Andersen has a year left on his deal and they may not want to lose him for nothing. Having the 26-year old Murray long-term may be more appealing than having Andersen long-term.

What if the Maple Leafs do think that Campbell can become their No. 1 goalie? If that is the case then Dubas doesn’t have to feel pressure to make any moves now.

Don’t see the Maple Leafs being able to sign pending UFA Alex Pietrangelo. They would have to move more money out, their forward depth would be depleted, and Morgan Rielly needs a new deal in 2022. If they do bring in Pietrangelo it may mean they won’t be able to fit in Rielly.

Sure, the Maple Leafs could use a right-handed defenseman, but using the No. 15 pick for one isn’t a guarantee as they need one immediately and that pick won’t be ready this year.

Left-handed 2020 draft prospect Ryan O’Rourke has the Maple Leafs attention. He plays for Sault Ste. Marie.

The Leafs need to sign RFAs Ilya Mikheyev and Travis Dermott. They could offer contracts to Frederik Gauthier and Evan Rodrigues. Decisions will have to be made on Jeremy Bracco and Max Veronneau.