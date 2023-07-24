NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

On the Canucks forward group, “someone’s gotta go”

Sekeres and Price: Patrick Johnston on the Vancouver Canucks crowded forward group.

“You look at the roster and you’re just like, ‘well, somethings gotta give,’ because just as it is, as it stands right now, you’ve got three extra forwards. And that’s not counting Tanner Pearson.

I mean, Sheldon Dries is probably going on waivers. Jack Studnicka is probably going on waivers. Phil Di Guiseppe, I think they want to keep around.

But there’s this question about Tanner Pearson where obviously Patrik Allvin very positively speaking about it, but I think there’s, was it Dreger who was like, errr, not so sure. Was that the one who said (it)?

But that’s like, right there, they’re already overloaded. They’ve got a full extra line of guys. You go into training camp with more guys than you need generally because somebody’s going to get hurt. You’d rather have more than less.

But they’ve got, I mean, right as it stands, where does Conor Garland fit? Where does Brock Boeser fit? Where does Vasili Podkolzin fit? Where does Anthony Beauvillier fit? Where does, the list goes on.

You know Dakota Joshua’s going to be there cause they love him.

(Nils) Hoglander’s been signed to a $1.1 million per season deal. That is a, essentially an NHL salary. I mean, as a depth NHL salary.

Someone’s gotta go. I just have a hard time seeing them carry on from here with that set up. It just seems wild, but I guess we’ll see.

So is it $13.5 million for Matthews but what about the term?

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Nick Kypreos on the latest on the Toronto Maple Leafs and an Auston Matthews, William Nylander contract extensions.

JD Bunkis: “When does the next domino happen here?

Kypreos: “Well it’s when Matthews and his agent Judd decide and I don’t know whether we’re in a blinking contest or not between Nylander or Matthews or who needs to go first.

But, if I’m Auston Matthews I’m not holding my breath on Nylander’s contract getting done at all at any time this summer. So how far does Matthews want to go into the season now without a contract?

And If it is as close as everybody’s reporting and everybody that I’ve talked to says it’s a $13.5 AAV, then what is the term?

I think for me the biggest decision right now, which I think Auston can’t decide on or they haven’t made a final decision is, is how many years will, what we believe is a $13.5 AAV, last?”