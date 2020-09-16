NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and the Vegas Golden Knights

Potential numbers on Toffoli and Markstrom deals

Sportsnet 650: Irfaan Gaffar on Vancouver Canucks pending UFAs Tyler Toffoli and Jacob Markstrom: “They’ve made it a priority that they went to get these 2 guys in. Toffoli has expressed interest in being in Vancouver & playing with Pettersson. Pettersson has talked to Benning about having him in the room. 4.8 for 4 years could get deal done”

Irfaan Gaffar: Four years at $5 million is probably as high as the Canucks would want to go with Toffoli.

Believe that the Canucks and Markstrom may not be too far off the reported Robin Lehner-Vegas Golden Knights deal of five years at $5 million per. For Markstrom, expansion draft protection is big.

Motte looking for term on a new deal

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent, Rich Evans, for Vancouver Canucks pending RFA forward Tyler Motte on TSN 1040: “I think both sides are interested in getting a deal done with term. We will talk with the #Canucks“

Keys to the offseason for the Vegas Golden Knights

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at some of the questions and decisions the Vegas Golden Knights will have to face this offseason.

Resolve the goalie drama – Marc-Andre Fleury carries a $7 million cap hit for two more years. After bringing in Robin Lehner at the deadline, Lehner took over No. 1 when the season resumed. A source has said that the Golden Knights and Lehner have a handshake deal that could be for five-years. Fleury carries a limited no-trade clause. Do the Golden Knights want to keep both goalies? Would Fleury want to stay?

Reexamine the center spot – Paul Stastny carries a $6.5 million cap hit for one more year with limited trade protection. May be better suited at this stage on the third-line and not the second. Maybe they could use Stastny’s cap space for a second-line center.

Stay the course? Minus a couple of unrestricted free agents, they could ice close to the same team. Nick Cousins and Chandler Stephenson are RFAs. They have about $6.375 million cap space. After next season, center Stastny and defenseman Alec Martinez are free agents.