NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes, and Boston Bruins

Ekman-Larsson and Schimdt chatter … Will the Bruins get involved?

Patrick Johnston: The Oliver Ekman-Larsson talk up to this point seems to be Arizona driven.

A Vancouver Canucks source said that the Ekman-Larsson for Nate Schmidt speculation from “that is not a thing.”

Patrick Johnston: “That said things could change. From what I can gather, — and others have reported — Schmidt trade chatter is clearly real. Canucks’ preference of course is for him to stay.”

Nick Kypreos on Line Movement: Kypreos talking with Doug MacLean about the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks

“The other thing I’m hearing Mac is that Vancouver is trying to move Nate Schmidt out to move in Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Arizona.”

Doug MacLean:

“That doesn’t, we knew Ekman-Larsson was a name they pursued last summer. I would like to see Ekman-Larsson go somewhere cause I’ve heard, I remember people telling me five, seven years ago he was going to be a Norris Trophy winner. Okay, and I remember talking about that on Hockey Central at Noon, and people saying ‘are you cray.’ And you know what, he has not shown me anywhere close to what he should have. His career to this point compared to where he should’ve been is not even close for me.

And maybe I don’t see him enough in Arizona. Or maybe it’s because of the team or the atmosphere, but he better be a lot better player than what I’ve seen, and he’s capable of it and we know that.

And we know Vancouver wanted him. We know Boston wanted him. Boston’s another team. Their defense is not good enough maybe to make the playoffs next year. I hear they are getting close to getting Hall done. Did you tell me that this morning?”

Kypreos:

“Hall really wants to be there. They want him back. Hall’s going to be in that Ovechkin nudge-nudge-wink-wink get through the expansion. Don’t waste a protection on Taylor or Ovi, and then announce those signings after.”

MacLean:

“And you know what, their blue line is not good enough. I mean McAvoy, Carlo, and they may lose someone in the expansion draft. I don’t know if they will or not.

Kypreos:

“They can’t fit $8.25, and what would happen Mac, is that they’ve definitely, I don’t think they’d be interested in Charlie Coyle‘s five-year deal left at $5.25. Outside of that, I’m not sure it makes a lot of sense to move a guy, and I’m sure Arizona would gladly take DeBrusk because he’s, there’s not a long commitment for him. He’s got another year at $3.6. That would make sense for them. ”

MacLean:

“They don’t want, for whatever reason they do not want DeBrusk on their team. They do not want him. I’m kind of lost on that one. I don’t know how it soured so badly there.

I had heard rumblings that there was a five year deal in the $5 million range that was offered and then it was taken off the table. I don’t know if there was bitterness or whatever happened. I don’t know how accurate that is. But to me, Jake DeBrusk is a good gamble for somebody. I really think he is.”

Kypreos:

“It’s sounding like there’s a real good shot that Krejci and Tuukka Rask come back as well. And why wouldn’t you Mac. You’ve got Bergeron on for another year. You’ve go Pastrnak for two more years and Marchand for what, four more years at $6.1? You’re going to get another chance to compete here.”

MacLean:

“Yeah, if they get that and add a couple of blue liners, you know what, they have a chance, they’re going to be right in the mix again.”