NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Dallas Stars

Canucks still in on OEL but sure not if they’ll be able to close the deal

Pierre LeBrun: Was told this morning that the Vancouver Canucks are hanging in there with regards to Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade front. They aren’t sure if they’ll be able to pull it off. Believe that the Coyotes would prefer that Ekman-Larsson would expand his trade list.

Price for Kuemper

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Two executives said this week that the Arizona Coyotes won’t trade goaltender Darcy Kuemper because of the play-in success. Kuemper has two-years left at $4.5 million.

GM Bill Armstrong could change his stance if he gets a first-round pick and another piece.

Blue Jackets not ruling out an offer sheet

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that they wouldn’t rule out the idea of sending an offer sheet to someone but added “you’d better be careful.”

Aaron Portzline: GM Kekalainen said that he expects there to be more trades made after the draft than usual. It’s not going to be a typical offseason.

Stars hope to be able to keep Anton Khudobin

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Sources are saying that Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill has reached out the agent of Anton Khudobin, Kent Hughes, on Thursday. Nill told Hughes that they’d like to re-sign the pending unrestricted free agent. Khudobin is interested in remaining with the Stars.

“We plan to speak with Jim and will try to make it happen,’’ Hughes told The Athletic on Friday.

If the Stars re-sign Khudobin, some wonder if would they look at moving Ben Bishop who has three years left at $4.91 million. That doesn’t appear to be the case as the Stars would like to keep their tandem.

Khudobin carried a $2.5 million cap hit this past season. The market value for him could be two-year at around $3.75 million to $4 million per season based on comparables of Jaroslav Halak, Antti Raanta, James Reimer, Petr Mrazek, and Jake Allen.

The Stars also need to re-sign restricted free agents in Radek Faksa, Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov.