NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Scouting the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Canucks-Bruins game from Boston include the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, and the Detroit Red Wings.

Teams that had ‘management’ and not just scout include the Flyers, Sabres, and Devils.

The Vancouver Canucks will wait to talk to Elias Lindholm about his future

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks would love to sign Elias Lindholm to a long-term contract but they aren’t in a rush to start talks will Lindholm gets settled in. They’ll likely wait until after the season. The Canucks were interested in Lindholm during the offseason. Can assume they’ve seen a long-term fit for a while.

Quick hits on David Jiricek, Joel Edmundson, Erik Johnson, Elias Lindholm and the Boston Bruins

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Columbus Blue Jackets have made it clear that they aren’t trading defenseman David Jiricek.

The Washington Capitals are looking to move defenseman Joel Edmundson.

Expect that the Buffalo Sabres will trade defenseman Erik Johnson.

If Elias Lindholm hits free agency on July 1st, expect the Boston Bruins to target him. Don’t believe they could match the Vancouver Canucks offer and that they wanted an extension done.

Lurking around Chris Tanev and a Noah Hanifin decision soon

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Among the teams lurking around Chris Tanev include the Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vancouver Canucks.

Noah Hanifin is expected to give the Calgary Flames an answer soon.

Nick Alberga: There are several other teams involved but keeping the Maple Leafs, Canucks and Devils in on Tanev.

The Tampa Bay Lightning could have more cap space to address their blue line

TSN: Chris Johnston notes that Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has already had surgery, and if he’s not going to be able to return before the end of the regular season, GM Julien BriseBois will have his $8 million of LTIR space to work with.

The Lightning had already been monitoring the defenseman market before Sergachev’s injury. BriseBois has been aggressive in the past.