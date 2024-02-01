NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and the Ottawa Senators

Could the Canucks look for another forward?

Satiar Shah: After the Elias Lindholm trade, the Vancouver Canucks gained salary cap space for this season and next.

The Canucks have the cap space to add a player at the trade deadline who makes around $2 million.

If the Canucks decide they don’t want to add to their blue line, wonder if they could find a gritty forward that can forecheck and play on a line with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser.

NHL Rumors: How Elias Lindholm Got Traded To The Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks and Flames were also talking Chris Tanev

Cam Robinson: The Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames were talking about a trade that involved Elias Lindholm and Chris Tanev.

Darren Dreger: Believe that the sides did talk about including Tanev and huge deal but it was decided that it would be better to separate the two.

Rick Dhaliwal: Don’t think the Canucks will stop their pursuit of Tanev. There is a huge respect for Tanev within the Canucks organization.

Scouting the Ottawa Senators – Detroit Red Wings game

Bruce Garrioch: There were 22 scouts from 18 teams listed to take in last night’s Senators-Red Wings game.

Dean Brown: Talked to a scout who that everyone knows that the Senators are selling and adds that there was no other game in the Eastern Conference for them to scout.

Bruce Garrioch: Scouts listed to attend include the Florida Panthers (2), Carolina Hurricanes (2), New York Rangers (2), Vegas Golden Knights (2), St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks and Seattle Kraken.

NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators And Their Blue Line

The Senators will need to move salary to activate Anton Forsberg

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is getting close to being activated from the LTIR. The Sens will need to clear space to add his $2.75 million salary. The Sens have $1.05 million in space.

Rourke Chartier ($775,000) cleared waivers. Mads Sogaard was an emergency callup so they’ll get no relief if/when he’s returned to the AHL. Zack MacEwen or Jacob Bernard-Docker are demotion candidates, with MacEwen being the less risky of the two. He’s got two years left at $775,000.