NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators And Their Blue Line

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on NHL Tonight when asked about the Ottawa Senators and their blue line.

Mike Johnson: “Now you mentioned Ottawa as a potential landing spot for Tanev, which has like, such a weird fit because where Ottawa is, not really winning. I started thinking, does that mean (Jakob) Chychrun could potentially be on the move?

His name is sort of an out there. Steve Staios has sort of said we love him. We want him on the team. He likes it. You know, how do they, fitting between (Thomas) Chabot and (Jake) Sanderson and Chychrun is three, put (Chris) Tanev on there, it’s four. Is there even room there? What does that mean for Ottawa, what they’re trying to do?”

Friedman: “Well, I think Chychrun will probably come down to their salary cap situation. At some point in time I think they’re going to have a conversation with Chychrun. He’s got one more year left. What does he want his next contract to look like? And I think that as much as anything else could determine Chychrun’s future in Ottawa.

And when it comes to Tanev, like I said, and you’ve heard them all talk about it, they’re just looking for pros. And also they’re a little bit less set on the right side than they are the left.

So I think the Senators have made it clear to Tanev. Like even a lot of was going to miss the playoffs this year, they’re not approaching this like they’re in a rebuild. They want to come right back out, have a better start next year and they want to be in the playoff picture. And they think they’re a better team potentially with the likes of Chris Tanev on their roster, than not there. So that’s why I think he’s, he’s sort of on their radar.

I think when it comes to a guy like Chychrun honestly, Mike, I think it comes down to what Chychrun’s next deal is because obviously he’s gonna want a big deal. Why wouldn’t he, anyone would, and then that’s going to force the Senators to make some decisions.”