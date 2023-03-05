NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Carolina Hurricanes had interest in Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi and Timo Meier

NHL Watcher: The Carolina Hurricanes were outbid on Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi according to Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun also said that the Hurricanes had offered the San Jose Sharks six assets for Timo Meier.

NHL Watcher: Pierre LeBrun said on TSN that the Hurricanes had trade to acquire Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi again this trade deadline. They had acquired him last deadline.

The Oilers made a legit offer for Timo Meier and had interest in Zack MacEwan

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers and their interest in Timo Meier and Zack MacEwan.

Friedman”I think everybody wonders, what didn’t happen that was talked about or might have happened, and to me, one of the most fascinating things is the Edmonton Oilers made a legitimate pitch for Timo Meier.

Well, obviously, it didn’t happen. He was traded to the New Jersey Devils but the Oilers did take a long look into it and what I understand, they made an offer. They were looking at it like, we’ll bring him in and figures everything in the summer after the season, but they wanted him for the playoffs. I thought it was a really interesting idea.

I think Calgary looked at it too but they were more interested in him if they could sign him, which Meier obviously hasn’t done.

But Edmonton Jeff was willing to do it and just let things play out down the road.

Marek: “One more thing about the Edmonton Oilers outside of Timo Meier. I believe that the Oilers at least had internal conversations about bringing in Zack MacEwan, the tough Maritimer.

There are a lot of people in and around the Edmonton Oilers team that really coveted his toughness. Thought he could be a fit. There were the discussions, ultimately went know where. Zach MacEwen ended up getting traded to the Los Angeles Kings for Brendan Lemieux and a fifth.

But they did, Ron, have those discussions about MacEwan.