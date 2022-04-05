NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the New York Rangers

Will Boudreau be back? Is there a potential replacement?

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal on Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau: “It’s certainly not a slam dunk decision (that Boudreau is back)…I dropped the name last week, I’m not saying this is going to happen but there’s a guy out there named Rikard Grönborg who’s a really good coach. Just stuff you hear, I’m not saying that’s done.”

Blue Jackets need to get tougher, and Joonas Korpisalo could be back next year

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets are not built to be a physical team. As the Blue Jackets “restart” this offseason, adding two or three though players is needed. They may not need a true enforcer but maybe someone willing to drop gloves and stand up when needed.

Had goaltender Joonas Korpisalo been traded at the deadline, he would have continued to play with his hip issue. Had the Blue Jackets been in the playoff hunt he would also have continued to play. GM Jarmo Kekalainen didn’t have to mention the hip issue to teams as talks never got that far.

It shouldn’t be a surprise if the pending UFA Korpisalo re-signs with the Blue Jackets. They may think that he could re-discover his game when healthy but he may be hoping for a fresh start somewhere. The Blue Jackets may be willing to offer him a one-way contract.

Could the Rangers be interested in Mark Scheifele if Ryan Strome walks?

Mollie Walker of the NY Post: New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin prefers to play with Ryan Strome at center. It will be interesting to see what happens as Strome is a pending UFA. He is currently injured and trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp has taken his spot.

Will Strome have priced himself out of New York with 65 goals and 121 assists while with the Rangers? Copp is also a pending UFA and he could be looking for a multi-year deal that the Rangers can’t afford either.

Could the Rangers have interest in Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele who has two years left on his contract at a $6.125 million cap hit?