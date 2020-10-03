NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Ekman-Larsson, Juolevi, Tanev, Toffoli, Sutter, and Eriksson

On the Canucks and Oliver Ekman-Larsson

TSN Radio Vancouver: Pierre LeBrun on the Vancouver Canucks: “I’m not exaggerating when I say from the day the #Canucks season ended and, Benning may have phoned every team in the league to try and move money out. No stone’s been unturned, all the GMs have heard from Benning. He’s working very hard to try and move money out.”

TSN Radio Vancouver: LeBrun on Canucks pursuit of Oliver Ekman-Larsson: “Coyotes would have to eat some of OEL contract to make it work in Vancouver”

@Taj1944: Rick Dhaliwal on the Vancouver Canucks interest in defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson: “This is a guy the Canucks have targetted. This isn’t a guy in the Canucks eyes who has a bad contract.”

@Taj1944: Dhaliwal on what the Coyotes would be looking for: “Arizona is going to want D prospects back. I’m only worried about if you have to give up Rathbone or Rafferty.”

@Taj1944: Dhaliwal on Ekman-Larsson: “He has said no to Calgary and Edmonton. He wants Vancouver.”

TSN Radio Vancouver: Dhaliwal on TSN 1040: “OEL demands have handcuffed Coyotes, but I don’t see anything imminent on the trade front.”

TSN Radio Vancouver: Dhaliwal: Olli Juolevi is a guy Coyotes are interested in.

A strong market for Tanev

TSN Radio Vancouver: Dhaliwal on Canucks pending UFA defenseman Chris Tanev: “Market for Tanev will be strong, maybe #Canucks trade his rights prior to Oct 9.”

Toffoli talks on hold

David Pagnotta: Have heard that contract talks between the Vancouver Canucks and pending UFA Tyler Toffoli are in a holding pattern. The lines are still open though.

Canucks trying to move Sutter and Eriksson

David Pagnotta: The Canucks have let teams know that the Brandon Sutter and Loui Eriksson are available.

JP Barry, Eriksson’s agent, is trying to help find a new team for Eriksson.

Both Sutter and Eriksson have 15-team no-trade clause. Eriksson carries a $6 million salary cap hit, which is a problem, but his salary is much less.