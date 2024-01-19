NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks GM on the trade deadline and Elias Pettersson’s contract situation

The Vancouver Canucks could be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline

Iain MacIntyre: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on if they’ll be aggressive leading up to the March 8th NHL trade deadline: “I think I owe it to the players. We know that they are capable of playing at this high level. And if they continue to do that, it’s on me to support them and give them opportunities to be successful.”

Dan Murphy: “You’ve been a busy guy as a GM making trades. You’ve been aggressive. I wonder with a deadline less than two months away if you change the goalposts at all in terms of what you’re looking to do considering where this team is in the standings?”

Allvin: “You know what I, it’s Jim and I are always talking about how to, how we try to get our team better and we always looking at options at it. And I think this point to give the players a lot of credit for the way they play. We haven’t accomplished anything yet. So we’ll continue to look at options to make our team better. But that being said, we’re pleased how the players performing.”

Canucks GM on Elias Pettersson‘s contract situation

Dan Murphy: “Petterson’s contract is one that everybody wants to talk about. Safe to say the lines of communication are open. I know you don’t discuss the details but are the lines of communication open?”

Allvin: “Yeah, I mean, Elias has been a great player for Vancouver’s Canucks the years he’s been playing here. I’m very pleased with Elias and he knows where we stand. He knows how much we want to keep him in Vancouver. And we’re just continue to, to have a conversation here and see where we both come to an agreement.”

Murphy: “I know that he said one of the things he wanted to do was focus on playing but he also said they wanted to play for a winning team. Do you think that this season perhaps, that obviously can’t be a bad thing for going in negotiations?”

Allvin: “Again, I’m happy to see the players, how they thrive under the structure that Rick Tocchet and his coaching staff implemented early in the year. And you know, we know that the second half it ain’t gonna get easier and it’s just gonna get harder and, and that’s what we’re trying to prepare our team for.”