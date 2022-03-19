NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – J.T. Miller, Conor Garland and Tyler Motte

Miller’s next contract will be big

Taj: Frank Seravalli on Halford & Brough on J.T. Miller have Tomas Hertl signed his contract extension: “I think the number has to start with a 9 for JT Miller.”

Interest in Conor Garland

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the Los Angeles Kings interest in Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland: “I think the Kings and Canucks have been in touch off and on quite a bit over the last little while, I do think that Garland is a name that has come up between the two teams.”All Posts

NHL Watcher: Friedman continued: “I don’t know if it’s going to happen or not, I’ve heard LA is not crazy about giving up their 1st RDer this year and I think that draft picks or things that the Canucks really want. I don’t know if it’s going to be a match but I think that they have talked.”

Taj: Irfaan Gaffar on Canucks Central said that the Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers are very interested in Garland.

Dennis Bernstein: The LA Kings remain interested and checked in this week with the Canucks about Garland. He would fit in well with their style of play.

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on if interest in Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland is picking up.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Ya, so it looks like, lot of interest. Two guys – Garland and Motte – heading into the weekend. Information we get , morning, obviously can change.

But a lot of interest in Garland. Being told that the LA Kings are picking it up, serious interest.

We’ve also been told the Canucks looking for a right shot, young D. But I’ve also been informed that maybe, possibly, Turcotte. A high pick, a forward, could be a player that the Canucks could want from LA. But the Kings have been after, the Kings have been calling Canucks, Donnie, for about two-three weeks now.

There was rumblings (Donnie interrupts – “about Garland?”). Well no, just, there was Boeser talks, Miller, maybe they’re down to Garland. But Garland is simple. Teams like the cost certainty, They like the contract. They like the player. They know the Canucks have cap issues.

The only reason you’re trading Garland, Donnie and you know it, is cause this regime was handcuffed by the previous regime. They got no money on the cap. They got to get some cap relief and maybe, maybe Garland is a guy to get them cap relief.

Tyler Motte, if you’re getting a second-round pick for that, you got to do that.