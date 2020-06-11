NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Jacob Markstrom, Re-cooping A Draft Pick, Sven Baertschi, and Expanded Rosters

Benning hopes to be able to extend Jacob Markstrom

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Jacob Markstrom wants to remain in Vancouver, and GM Jim Benning hopes they can figure something out.

“I’ve said all along that he’s an important guy for us. My intent is to figure out something that works for him and us. I’m hoping to get him signed, but that’s part of the business — we’ll have to wait and see.”

Canucks will look to re-coop their second-round pick

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: With the draft date pushed back until after the season is done, it allows Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning the time to try and recoup the 2020 second-round pick they traded to the Los Angeles Kings for Tyler Toffoli.

Given their salary cap situation for next season, the Canucks likely won’t be in on the high priced free agents but could look at some cheaper options.

Benning has some extra wingers that he could look to trade this offseason for added cap space and to get a pick back. A good post-season by a winger could increase their trade value,

“We’re going to have to phone around and see what that entails and go from there,” added Benning. “It’s going to depend on how players perform when they get back. Maybe we’re in a position to move a player out because we’ve got some depth to re-acquire that second-round pick. “And if we don’t, we could still end up with a pretty good player in the third round.”

Baertschi still thinks he can play

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Canucks forward Sven Baertschi has a year left on his contract at $3.36 million and he still thinks he’s an NHL player. The 27-year old recorded 46 points in 43 games in the AHL this past season. He could be one of their extra skaters for the playoffs. The Canucks are deep on the left side and have unsuccessfully tried to trade him since the start of this past season.

Vancouver Canucks news and rumors

Patrick Johnston: List of 11 potential AHL players the Vancouver Canucks expanded roster according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Forwards – Sven Baertschi, Justin Bailey, Reid Boucher, Tyler Graovac and Kole Lind.

Defense – Guillaume Brisebois, Jalen Chatfield, Olli Juolevi, Brogan Rafferty and Ashton Sautner.

Goaltender – Michael DiPietro