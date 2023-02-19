NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, Barry Trotz, and an NHL trade bait board

Canucks getting calls on J.T. Miller

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Vancouver Canucks J.T. Miller

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“The one thing I wanted to mention on Vancouver, just with (J.T.) Miller. There’s been a lot of talk about his situation. I don’t know where this is going to go. There’s a chance it might not go anywhere but I do think teams have called the Canucks and just said, ‘If we wanted to do this, what would you think about here.’

So, we’ll see where that goes.”

Barry Trotz has no interest in coaching this year

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Nashville Predators and Barry Trotz.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Also, one thing about the Nashville Predators. Big win for them . beat the Florida Panthers 7-3 and they needed that one after losing to the Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes this week.

And whenever the Preds seem to lose these days we see Barry Trotz’s name start to trend. I checked around on Barry Trotz and was told he has about zero desire to be a mid-season replacement for anyone right now. He’d much rather start clean at the beginning of next season.

NHL trade bait board

TSN: Updated top 35 NHL trade bait board