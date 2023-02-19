NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, Barry Trotz, and an NHL trade bait board

Canucks getting calls on J.T. Miller
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Vancouver Canucks J.T. Miller
** NHLRumors.com transcription
“The one thing I wanted to mention on Vancouver, just with (J.T.) Miller. There’s been a lot of talk about his situation. I don’t know where this is going to go. There’s a chance it might not go anywhere but I do think teams have called the Canucks and just said, ‘If we wanted to do this, what would you think about here.’
So, we’ll see where that goes.”
Barry Trotz has no interest in coaching this year
Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Nashville Predators and Barry Trotz.
** NHLRumors.com transcription
“Also, one thing about the Nashville Predators. Big win for them . beat the Florida Panthers 7-3 and they needed that one after losing to the Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes this week.
And whenever the Preds seem to lose these days we see Barry Trotz’s name start to trend. I checked around on Barry Trotz and was told he has about zero desire to be a mid-season replacement for anyone right now. He’d much rather start clean at the beginning of next season.
NHL trade bait board
TSN: Updated top 35 NHL trade bait board
1 Timo Meier – LW – Sharks
2. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Coyotes
3. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Blue Jackets
4. Ryan O’Reilly – C – Blues
5. Ivan Barbashev – RW – Blues
6. Erik Karlsson – RD – Sharks
7. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW/RW – Red Wings
8. Patrick Kane – RW – Blackhawks
9. Jake McCabe – LD – Blackhkaws
10. Dmitry Kulikov – LD – Ducks
11. Sam Lafferty – C – Blackhawks
12. Noel Acciari – C – Blues
13. Nick Bjugstad – C – Coyotes
14. Gustav Nyquist – LW – Blue Jackets
15. Colton Parayko – RD – Blues
16. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD – Coyotes
17. James van Riemsdyk – LW – Flyers
18. Luke Schenn – RD – Canucks
19. John Klingberg – RD – Ducks
20. Karel Vejmelka – G – Coyotes
21. Brock Boeser – RW – Canucks
22. Jesse Puljujarvi – RW – Oilers
23. Jordan Greenway – LW – Wild
24. Carson Soucy – LD – Kraken
25. Max Domi – C – Blackhawks
26. Sean Monahan – C – Canadiens
27. Warren Foegele – LW – Oilers
28. Jonathan Toews – C – Blackhawks
29. Nick Seeler – LD – Flyers
30. Joel Edmundson – LD – Canadiens
31. Andrew Peeke – RD – Blue Jackets
32. Tanner Jeannot – LW – Predators
33. Mattias Ekholm – LD – Predators
34. New Jersey Devils first-round pick
35. Vitali Kravtsov – RW – Rangers