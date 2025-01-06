NHL Rumors: What Will it Take for the Montreal Canadiens Not to Sell?

Montreal Canadiens have to stay in the playoff mix not to sell

Dennis Bernstein of the Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked about the Montreal Canadiens and what it would take for them to be a seller at the deadline.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Vancouver Canucks

Host: “Well, you mentioned that off the top, like three points out. What’s it going to take for the Canadiens just not to sell?”

Dennis Bernstein: “Not to sell?”

Host: “Yeah”

Bernstein: “Be three points out of the trade deadline.”

Host: “So if they’re where they are now, you think they stand pat?”

Bernstein: “Well, with the one caveat of, if someone’s going to offer you a first-round pick and a great prospect for David Savard, you’re going to make that trade, right? Right? If you get two seconds for Jake Evans, you’re probably going to make that trade. Depends on what the market is, right? But again, they had the luxury of saying, Okay, I don’t think Kent Hughes right now is in a sell mindset.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and the St. Louis Blues

He shouldn’t be. The team’s right there, and you look right. I mentioned the teams around them. Who knows? Like, if (Linus) Ullmark could go down for Ottawa, then they’re back in the same spot they are. So I just think that you can afford to be patient because of the result of the team; plus, do you really want to take anybody off the team right now?

Host: Well, that’s the thing, Dennis, if the Canadiens are three points out of a spot, and I’m offered two second-round picks for Jake Evans, I’m keeping Jake Evans. Those two second-round picks are also going to be at the end of the second round because the team that’s trading them are the better team, right? Yeah. So I just, I’d rather keep Evans for the final 30 games of the season.

So I agree. Now the bottom falls out, and people start calling you to get good value. Fine, you do that, but the position in right now, plus, if you make a trade today, what message would that send to the room? Oh, you guys are on track. You’re playing really well, really in the thick of things, whether people don’t believe it or not, that this team could keep this up. It sends the wrong message to the room, like this group is playing well. They seem to have chemistry. Why would you make the move now, Right?

NHL Rumors: Who is Further Along: Anaheim Ducks or Montreal Canadiens?

The team that makes it needs to make a trade is about 200-300 miles south of Montreal in New York. That’s the team has made moves and has made trades. But right now, there’s nothing to touch right now. Again, it just gives Kent Hughes the luxury of time before he has to make the decisions or take the calls, and who knows, maybe he’s going to be a buyer, maybe, if they’re that close.”

As crazy as it sounds, but was it crazy last year when Washington made the playoffs, is a minus 37 goal differential team. I don’t think there that much craziness left in this league, to be honest.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.