NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, NY Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, and Pittsburgh Penguins

Patrick Johnston: J.T. Miller took a personal leave of absence from the Vancouver Canucks to help get himself right. Canucks president Jim Rutherford doesn’t know when Miller return and that it’s all up to Miller and when he’s good mentally to return.

Trade speculation has appear lately, but Rutherford shoots that down.

“Don’t start making stuff up on someone in his situation. That’s disrespectful. People that do this for fun, or for a living, just go back to making up trade rumors.”

“No, we are not (trading him),” Rutherford said flatly. “We stand by him.”

Mika Zibanejad could be another New York Ranger that is available

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: So everyone knows that New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider and defenseman Jacob Trouba are available, but a source add that forward Mika Zibanejad could also be available for the right price and that a Western Conference has spoken to the Rangers about Zibanejad.

The 31-year-old Zibanejad has five years left on his deal at an $8.5 million cap hit.

The Montreal Canadiens seem unlikely to move Kirby Dach

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman wondered last week if Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach is someone the Pittsburgh Penguins might be interested in.

“Obviously, Montreal has a lot of young players, with more to come. But I’m sitting here wondering who else could Pittsburgh target? I’m not saying they’re talking to Montreal or anything like that, but I’m just saying, if you’re looking for guys that Kyle Dubas could look at and say “This is another one worth taking a shot at. What would he learn with the likes of Malkin and Crosby?”, I can’t help but wonder about Kirby Dach being that kind of guy.”

Friedman’s host Kyle Bukauskas notes that the Canadiens may not be looking to give up a young player this early. The Canadiens gave up the 13th overall pick and a third to get Dach a couple of years ago.

No one has said that the Penguins “are” interested in him. If the Penguins offer up a big package, they do have a 2025 that is currently at the top of the draft, it might entice the Canadiens. But that player could be years away from helping the Canadiens and it seems like an unlikely move for the Habs.

