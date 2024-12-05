NHL Rumors: What’s Going on with the Detroit Red Wings?

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta when asked what is going on with the Detroit Red Wings.

Kate Pettersen: “Let’s move over to the Red Wings. They have struggled to find consistency this season. Then we hear the news Patrick Kane on the IR with an upper-body injury that’s retroactive to November 23. So he is eligible, but it doesn’t sound like he’s ready to be back in the lineup.

What do you think is going on there? There’s lots of trade speculation. Is Derek Lalonde in danger? What’s going on?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, he’s in the final year of his contract. So the talk of a potential coaching change seems a lot more relevant, prevalent now in Detroit than it is on, or in Manhattan, excuse me, with the Rangers. So yes, there’s speculation over Lalonde’s future there.

And is it a situation where they move him out and they move up associate coach Bob Boughner into an interim position or do they look outside the organization? There was some chatter about Joel Quenneville. I’m not sure that’s the direction they go. Jay Woodcroft name has been brought up as a potential option as well, so they’re going to evaluate that.

But the plan hasn’t gone Stevie’s way on, in Detroit. So he is looking to make some, some changes. Talking to other people around the league. He is exploring a little bit.

The problem with them is they’ve got a lot of guys under contract. So outside of really, Jeff Petry, and I guess Patrick Kane, that are on expiring deals, everybody else they could potentially move or would need to move to free up some additional dollars they’re under contract.

So it’s going to take some creativity from Detroit side to make some impact-type moves. Now, the type of moves we’re hearing talking to people around the league is they would like to make something more of a hockey-type trade. So talent for talent type swap.

But they’re not moving (Moritz) Seider. They’re not moving (Lucas) Raymond. They’re going to have to get creative. It has not gone the way they anticipated, but I am curious to see how Detroit manifests its roster moving forward because certainly sounds like they’d like to make some adjustments to it.”

