NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Rasmus Ristolainen, and the Ottawa Senators

Vancouver Canucks GM on J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on J.T. Miller: I am not going to trade a player just for the media. JT has been our most consistent and best player.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Canucks GM Allvin on Brock Boeser: “He is a really really good player, he is a goal scorer. We will see where it goes with his camp.”

Rasmus Ristolainen is used to hearing his name in the trade rumors

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on the trade deadline: “I’ve been in trade rumors the last three, four years, so I’m used it to it. I don’t think about it. I have enough things in my personal life to keep me busy.”

The Ottawa Senators could be soft sellers at the deadline

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Ottawa Senators are hoping this will be their last trade deadline as a seller according to GM Pierre Dorion.

“We’re definitely hoping this is our last deadline as a seller.”

The Senators will move some pending unrestricted free agent but they may not be overly busy.

“We don’t know how many pieces we’re going to sell,’’ said Dorion. “I think this year compared to other years, whether the market is going to be set early or not … I think it’s going to be a bit more of a buyer’s market than a seller’s market this year.’’

They could also try to use the deadline to buy some assets for next season, maybe they can find a hockey deal, though that is rare at the deadline.

The Senators will need to make a decision on forward Nick Paul and goaltender Anton Forsberg, to trade or try to re-sign.

Other pending UFAs include Chris Tierney, Zach Sanford, Tyler Ennis and Josh Brown.