NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the San Jose Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks hoping to not have to buy out anyone

Chris Faber: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on if they could use buyout to get cap compliant this offseason: ” “Hopefully not. I don’t sure like to do that.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs had some deadline interest in Mattias Ekholm and Erik Karlsson

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thougths on the Toronto Maple Leafs and their interest in Mattias Ekholm and Erik Karlsson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron MacLean: “It’s hard to imagine Toronto’s wish list was larger than six new players but Elliotte, you’re saying it was.”

Elliotte Friedman: “Yes, they did look at a couple of various interesting things too. One of them was Mattias Ekholm, who of course is playing for the Oilers now. The other was Erik Karlsson, who is still in San Jose.

The Maple Leafs did inquire on both players. Did think about both players but I just don’t think the math was possible at all with what San Jose was willing to retain. As we saw, Nashville only retained 4 percent of Ekholm’s salary.

So Toronto did what it did. Pretty happy with that, but they did look and consider those other options. I just didn’t make cap sense.

The San Jose Sharks were interested in Jordan Greenway

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the San Jose Sharks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron MacLean: “Listen, for sure once Timo Meier was in the discussion, they were at the heart of the talks the last month …

Marek: “So a couple of things. You mentioned the San Jose Sharks. So Jordan Greenway ends up going from the Minnesota Wild to the Buffalo Sabres. A relationship there with Sabres head coach Don Granato. That stretches back to the U.S. National development program.

Also, someone who coached Jordan Greenway at BU was David Quinn, now head coach of the San Jose Sharks. I believe that the San Jose Sharks did make a pitch to try and bring Greenway in as the San Jose Sharks and Mike Grier tried to put a stamp on what this team is going to look like going forward.