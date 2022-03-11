NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Tyler Motte, J.T. Miller, and Trade Talk is Quiet

Canucks talking to Motte and other free agents

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent, Rich Evans for Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte: “People talk about the 4th line being interchangeable, that is not accurate. Tyler is 7th in ice time, that is 3rd line minutes. We are talking with the Canucks about Tyler and my other clients in VAN.”

Why haven’t the Canucks made any trades yet?

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on why the Vancouver Canucks haven’t made any trades: “There’s a high level of belief that they can qualify for the playoffs, so Rutherford and Allvin are less in buyer mode and more in patient, seller mode.”

Trade talk is quiet … Miller won’t re-sign in Vancouver?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The trade deadline is less than two weeks away and Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin has said things have been very quiet.

“Well, unfortunately, it’s been very, very quiet. I was a little bit surprised there (weren’t) more phone calls. … With the salary cap, it’s not easy to move players. But to be honest, I was expecting a little bit more calls.’’

spoke with two other GMs who said it was dead. Salary cap is causing issues.

The Canucks won’t force a J.T. Miller and could possibly extend him this offseason, or may be they won’t be able to. He’s more of an offseason decision and not a March 21st one.

asked a few other executives their thoughts on the Canucks and their deadline decisions. One executive on on Miller and Garland.

“Because I don’t think Miller will re-sign there from what I’ve heard. I also think Conor Garland should be traded, he makes too much. But I wouldn’t trade Miller or Boeser now at this deadline. I would wait.’”

Miller is more of an offseason trade

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Canucks forward J.T. Miller: “Most of the managers who have expressed in JT Miller…are collectively telling me the same thing: they believe that it’s more likely if Miller is to be traded, he’s going to be traded at the draft/ offseason.”