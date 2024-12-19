NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Zach Fucale, Buffalo Sabres, and a NHL Trade Board

Vancouver Canucks president non-committal on a Brock Boeser extension

Dan Riccio: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford was non-committal on a contract extension for forward Brock Boeser. Rutherford said that he understands there can be differences in opinion on money and term between the team and player.

Zach Fucale is thinking of an NHL comeback next season

Kevin Weekes: Goaltender Zach Fucale has been a top goaltender in the KHL for the past two seasons and has hired Dan Milstein to aid an NHL comeback for next season. Some NHL teams have shown significant interest.

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Buffalo Sabres shouldn’t trade Dylan Cozens or Bowen Byram

Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres shouldn’t be looking to trade forward Dylan Cozens or defenseman Bowen Byram.

The Sabres are lacking quality depth on the blue line and they should be looking to add quality defenseman like Byram and not trade them away.

It’s too soon to give up on Cozens. The Sabres have other ways they can improve their roster aside from trading away Byram or Cozens.

Top 30 NHL Trade Board

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: A look at the top 30 players who could be dealt by the trade deadline.

1. Chris Kreider – New York Rangers – $6.5 million cap hit

2. Brandon Saad – St. Louis Blues – $4.5 million cap hit

3. Ivan Provorov – Columbus Blue Jackets – $4.725 million cap hit

4. Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins – $4.025 million cap hit

5. Trent Frederic – Boston Bruins – $2.3 million cap hit

6. Kaapo Kakko – New York Rangers – $2.4 million cap hit

7. Brock Nelson – New York Islanders – $6 million cap hit

8. Rasmus Ristolainen – Philadelphia Flyers – $5.1 million cap hit

9. Alexandre Carrier – Nashville Predators – $3.75 million cap hit

10. Mathieu Olivier – Columbus Blue Jackets – $1.1 million cap hit

11. Frank Vatrano – Anaheim Ducks – $3.65 million cap hit

12. Taylor Hall – Chicago Blackhawks – $6 million cap hit

13. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – $6.4 million cap hit

14. Yanni Gourde – Seattle Kraken – $5.167 million cap hit

15. Will Borgen – Seattle Kraken – $2.7 million cap hit

16. Bowen Byram – Buffalo Sabres – $3.85 million cap hit

17. Mikael Granlund – San Jose Sharks – $5 million cap hit

18. Gustav Nyquist – Nashville Predators – $3.185 million cap hit

19. Mike Matheson – Montreal Canadiens – $4.875 million cap hit

20. Cody Ceci – San Jose Sharks – $3.25 million cap hit

21. Mario Ferraro – San Jose Sharks – $3.25 million cap hit

22. Marco Rossi – Minnesota Wild – $863,334 cap hit

23. Rickard Rakell – Pittsburgh Penguins – $5 million cap hit

24. Radek Faksa – St. Louis Bloues – $3.25 million cap hit

25. Alexandar Georgiev – San Jose Sharks – $2.924 million cap hit

26. Nick Bjugstad – Utah Hockey Club – $2.1 million cap hit

27. Barclay Goodrow – San Jose Sharks – $3.642 million cap hit

28. Vincent Desharnais – Vancouver Canucks – $2 million

29. Nicholas Robertson – Toronto Maple Leafs – $875,000 cap hit.

30. Brad Marchand – Boston Bruins – $6.125 million cap hit

NHL Rumors: Past Trades May Make the Buffalo Sabres Hesitant to Make Future Trades

