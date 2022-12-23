NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Could the Vegas Golden Knight be in on Bo Horvat?

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights need some depth up front.

If the Golden Knights want to go big, Vancouver Canucks pending UFA Bo Horvat is one of the bigger names that could be available. Darren Dreger this week said that Canucks would like to add a young center and a young right-handed defenseman.

Horvat carries a $5.5 million cap hit the Golden Knights don’t have much room. Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is hurt and the Golden Knights could include Laurent Brossoit or Adin Hill to help with the cap.

Jake Leschyshyn (23) and Brett Howden (24) are young centers but wouldn’t be the main piece. Young defensemen prospects include Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal, and Kaedan Korczak.

A proposal that may not be enough for Horvat – a 2023 first- and second-round pick, Brett Howden, Kaeden Korczak and Laurent Brossoit.

The Golden Knights will have a goaltending decision soon

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights are really struggling to score at home of late, increasing pressure on the goaltenders to be perfect.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit was on a conditioning stint in the AHL and has remained there since November. They will need to make a decision on their goaltending. Logan Thompson is the most likely to stay. Adin Hill ($2.175 million) and Brossoit ($2.325 million) are pending UFAs.

They could move one, keep one in the minors or place one on waivers. Management will need to make a decision soon.

James van Riemsdyk would be a nice fit in Pittsburgh

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Jeff Marek reported on the weekend that Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk is available. He’s a pending UFA with a $7 million cap hit.

van Riemsdyk would be a nice fit for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Adding scoring to their third-line with Jeff Carter and able to move up the lineup when injuries occur.

Marek said Flyers would retain some salary, something the Penguins would need to happen. The Penguins could send some salary back, and would likely need to include a young player, a significant draft pick, or a prospect.