NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, and Top 12 UFAs

Golden Knights want to talk to Maurice and Tocchet

David Pagnotta: There has been some talk that the Vegas Golden Knights have some interest in talking to Paul Maurice and Rick Tocchet about their vacant head coaching position. They are obviously interested in others as well.

Would the Oilers offer more term for Kane?

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 said that he could see Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland giving Evander Kane more term than some other teams. Three years may be the sweet spot. The Oilers could go with more term to keep the AAV down.

Top 12 pending NHL unrestricted free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: A look at the top 12 NHL free agents and the latest rumors and notes on therm.

1. Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary Flames – The Flames have said they will do everything they can to get him re-signed.

2. Kris Letang – Pittsburgh Penguins – He’d like to stay but they have cap concerns. His former agent is now the GM of the Montreal Canadiens. Contract extension talks have started.

3. Filip Forsberg – Nashville Predators – The sides have been talking for months, and if done, it could come in between $8 million and $9.06 million.

4. Nazem Kadri – Colorado Avalanche – Hard to see the Avalanche fitting in his salary given their cap situation unless he takes a discount. Could he get $7 million?

5. John Klingberg – Dallas Stars – Klingberg has said he wants to stay but there will be plenty of interest.

6. Patrice Bergeron – Boston Bruins – Is only interested in playing for the Bruins.

7. Evander Kane – Edmonton Oilers – Interest is only increasing as he’s having a good playoff.

8. Andrew Copp – New York Rangers – Could get around $4.5 million and the Rangers may need to decide between Copp and Ryan Strome.

9. Darcy Kuemper – Colorado Avalanche – Both the Avs and Kuemper are taking the patient approach and how the playoffs fair will have an impact.

10. Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh Penguins – Have had some talks with the Penguins. The Penguins are hopeful he’ll retire with the organization.

11. Jack Campbell – Toronto Maple Leafs – There is a mutual interest but it may come down to money as the Leafs don’t have much to work with.

12. Claude Giroux – Florida Panthers – The Panthers have to watch the money they spend but they hope to be able to re-sign the 34-year-old.