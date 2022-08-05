NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, P.K. Subban, and the Montreal Canadiens

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights still have three RFAs to re-sign

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: The Vegas Golden Knights have three restricted free agents left to re-sign – Nicolas Roy, Nicolas Hague and Keegan Kolesar (August 10th arbitration date).

The Golden Knights have around $6.5 million in cap space to work with.

Contract talks with Roy may be further along than they are with Hague and Kolesar. Roy and the Golden Knights be looking at a long-term deal. They could be looking in the five-year range and around $3 million per.

Hague talks could be the most complicated and could run into training camp. The Golden Knights could be waiting to get Roy and Kolesar done before finalizing Hague.

P.K. Subban getting some interest but not from the Montreal Canadiens

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: 33-year-old free agent defenseman P.K. Subban is still getting interest from teams but many teams are at the cap ceiling. Many teams are looking to move out salary and not bring on more.

Agent Don Meehan to the Montreal Gazette last Friday.

“P.K. just came back from vacation and I talked to him today about the free-agency marketplace and I’ve indicated to him that we’ve had expressions of interest. I’ve told him that there are teams moving money — assessing what kind of cap space they have, analyzing their depth scenarios to determine just exactly what they can do.

Some of these issues are in play as we speak, so I can’t get a definitive response from some teams in terms of moving ahead, but I have had expressions of interest for him to date. But the teams that have expressed interest aren’t in a position to contract now because they’ve got other things in play.”

Sources have told MHN that the Montreal Canadiens are not one of the teams.