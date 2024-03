NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Top 45 Trade Targets

Is a Max Pacioretty return to Vegas an option?

Matt Larkin: The Vegas Golden Knights have some cap space to work with an are looking at the forward market. One player to keep an eye on is Washington Capitals and former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty. He’s on a one-year deal with a $2 million AAV.

The Toronto Maple Leafs open to trading their first-round pick

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said they are open to trading their first-round pick: “I think you gotta be careful with 1st round picks for short-term help. But if it makes sense at the end of the day when you do the final analysis…you have to look at every option.”

Top 45 NHL Trade Target list

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Ranking the top 45 players who could be traded before the deadline.

1. Noah Hanifin – Left Defense, Calgary Flames – Pending UFA, $4.95 million AAV

2. Sean Walker – Right Defense, Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $2.65 million AAV

3. Reilly Smith – Left/Right Wing, Pittsburgh Penguins – 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

4. Jake Guentzel – Left Wing, Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: Pending UFA, $6 million AAV

5. Adam Henrique – Center, Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $5.825 million AAV

6. Jake Allen – Goaltender, Montréal Canadiens – 2 years remaining, $3.85 million AAV

7. Nic Dowd – Center, Washington Capitals – 1 year remaining, $1.3 million AAV

8. Pavel Buchnevich – Left Wing, St. Louis Blues – 1 year remaining, $5.8 million AAV

9. Anthony Mantha – Right Wing, Washington Capitals – Pending UFA, $5.7 million AAV

10. Frank Vatrano – Left Wing, Anaheim Ducks – One year remaining, $3.65 million AAV

11. Brandon Duhaime – Left Wing, Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $1.1 million AAV

12. Nick Seeler – Left Defense, Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $800,000 AAV

13. Max Pacioretty – Left Wing, Washington Capitals – Pending UFA, $2 million AAV

14. Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing, Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA, $5 million AAV

15. Jacob Markstrom – Goaltender, Calgary Flames – 2 years remaining, $6 million AAV

16. Matt Dumba – Right Defense, Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $3.9 million AAV

17. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense, Ottawa Senators – 1 year remaining, $4.6 million AAV

18. Scott Laughton – Center, Philadelphia Flyers – 2 years remaining, $3 million AAV

19. Mikael Granlund – Center, San Jose Sharks – 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

20. Tyson Barrie – Right Defense, Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

21. Joel Edmundson – Left Defense, Washington Capitals – Pending UFA, $1.75 million AAV

22. Ilya Lyubushkin – Right Defense, Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $2.75 million AAV

23. Anthony Duclair – Left Wing, San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $3 million AAV

24. Jason Zucker – Left/Right Wing, Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $5.3 million AAV

25. Sam Carrick – Center, Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $850,000 AAV

26. Alexandre Carrier – Right Defense, Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million AAV

27. Mike Hoffman – Left Wing, San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

28. Jordan Eberle – Right Wing, Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA, $5.5 million AAV

29. Zach Bogosian – Right Defense, Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $850,000 AAV

30. Erik Johnson – Right Defense, Buffalo Sabres – Pending UFA, $3.25 million AAV

31. Arthur Kaliyev – Winger, Los Angeles Kings – Pending RFA, $894,167 AAV

32. Brett Kulak – Left Defense, Edmonton Oilers – 2 years remaining, $2.75 million AAV

33. Ivan Provorov – Left Defense, Columbus Blue Jackets – 1 year remaining, $6.75 million AAV

34. Jordan Greenway – Left Wing, Buffalo Sabres – 1 more year, $3 million AAV

35. Jon Merrill – Left Defense, Minnesota Wild – 1 year remaining, $1.2 million AAV

36. Alexandre Texier – Left Wing, Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending RFA, $1.525 million AAV

37. Elvis Merzlikins – Goaltender, Columbus Blue Jackets – 3 years remaining, $5.4 million AAV

38. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense, Carolina Hurricanes – Pending UFA, $1.675 million AAV

39. Kevin Hayes – Center, St. Louis Blues – 2 years remaining, $3.57 million AAV

40. Jack Roslovic – Center / Right Wing, Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA, $4 million AAV

41. Andrew Peeke and/or Adam Boqvist – Defensemen, Columbus Blue Jackets – 2 years remaining, $2.75 million / 1 year remaining, $2.6 million

42. Kevin Labanc – Right Wing, San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $4.725 million AAV

43. Luke Kunin – Right Wing, San Jose Sharks – Pending RFA, $2.75 million AAV

44. Tyler Toffoli – Right Wing, New Jersey Devils – Pending UFA, $4.25 million AAV

45. Trevor Zegras – Center, Anaheim Ducks – 2 years remaining, $5.75 million AAV