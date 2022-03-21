NHL Rumors: Vejmelka, Petry, Kulak, Binnington, and the Golden Knights

Coyotes and Vejmelka closing in on an extension

Darren Dreger: The Arizona Coyotes are believed to be close on a multi-year contract extension for goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

David Pagnotta : Have been told the Vejmelka-Coyotes extension is not done but getting close as the sides continue to work on it.

: Have been told the Vejmelka-Coyotes extension is not done but getting close as the sides continue to work on it. Craig Morgan: The Coyotes and Vejmelka are well down the extension talk road and the trade speculation seemed more like negotiating.

Jeff Marek: Sounding like a three-year deal.

Elliotte Friedman: Could be between $2.5 and $3 million per season.

Petry and Kulak getting interest

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen, defensemen Jeff Petry and Brett Kulak are getting the most interest.

The Los Angeles have shown some interest all three players over the past few weeks. More than once have the Kings inquired on Jeff Petry.

Ryan Rishaug reported the Edmonton Oilers were looking at Kulak and confirms there has been interest in him.

Could the Blues be able to move Binnington?

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff: A few days ago sources were saying that St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong contacted teams that were looking for goaltending and brought up Jordan Binnington.

Have been told that there wasn’t much interest – his contract and a no-trade clause may have been part of the issue. Binnington is in the first-year of a six-year deal with a $6 million cap hit. Ville Husso has overtaken Binnington this year.

If the Blues were able to move Binnington they could game some cap flexibility to re-sign Husso.

Golden Knights monitoring the goalie market

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff: Sources say that Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner fractured his patella/knee cap. They are still trying to figure out a timeline for him.

The Golden Knights are checking out the goalie market. They’ve checked in with New York Rangers about Alexandar Georgiev. Potential goaltenders available include Joonas Korpisalo, Mackenzie Blackwood, Anton Forsberg, Jaroslav Halak, Thomas Greiss, Martin Jones, and Jordan Binnington.