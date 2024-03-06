NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko And The Buffalo Sabres

Vladimir Tarasenko Can Go Where He Wants To

Bruce Garrioch Of the Ottawa Sun: Simply, Vladimir Tarasenko controls where he wants to go. Reports are already surfacing that the Florida Panthers are a possibility. It makes sense as Tarasenko lives in the Miami area during the offseason.

Now, Florida does not need to add much and the asking price may not be that high considering the Russian forward has that full no-trade clause. He must waive it. Ottawa has zero leverage here. They seed a second-round pick and a prospect. However, that price may be tweaked a little.

League executives believe Ottawa can take a decent return. Carolina, Boston, the New York Rangers, Edmonton, and Vegas have been linked previously. Tarasenko wants an extension to go with a deal for security.

Ottawa has several other players to potentially move but Jakob Chychrun may be one that waits until the postseason. Dominik Kubalik and Erik Brannstrom may be more likely to go before Friday at 3:00 pm ET.

Kevyn Adams And The Buffalo Sabres

Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News: Alright, the Buffalo Sabres still wants to retool under Kevyn Adams. However, they are a playoff pace team since January 1st. The problem becomes is that truly enough?

It took Buffalo almost half the season to get back to their faster-paced identity without sacrificing so much offense. Again, they have flipped the script and improved but this still feels like too little, too late.

Buffalo performed not quite as expected but was especially disappointing early in the season. Too many of their core offensive players are way off from their totals of last year. Fans get frustrated because of the playoff drought. Buffalo is not getting a player like Vladimir Tarasenko.

However, they could make some small moves before the NHL Trade Deadline. Yes, it will be intriguing to see what occurs in the summer. Then again, Adams knows he is under pressure to see results. Right now, his club is not delivering them. The General Manager and the team need to produce by next season.