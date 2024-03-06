NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Jake Guentzel, Boston Bruins, and Elias Lindholm

The Vancouver Canucks are interested in Jake Guentzel and could they flip Elias Lindholm to the Boston Bruins

TSN: The Pittsburgh Penguins would like to have Jake Guentzel traded by Wednesday night according to Chris Johnston. The Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams interested and could get the Boston Bruins involved to acquire some assets they may need to get Guentzel.

“What I’ve been able to uncover is that they have had discussions with the Boston Bruins about potentially flipping Elias Lindholm, who they just acquired from Calgary a little more than a month ago, to the Bruins as a way to maybe have all the machinations fall into place in terms of cap space, getting back some assets that could be used in this deal.”

The Canucks may not be the front-runners for Guentzel due to the high price. It’s interesting they’re considering trading Lindholm after a month or so. The Bruins don’t see a lot of trade options for centermen.

Darren Dreger adds that it’s interesting that the Canucks are a bit spooked by the high asking price when they helped establish the price from what they paid to get Linholm from Calgary. What Penguins GM Kyle Dubas needs”

“… a first-round draft pick, you’re talking about a young NHL roster player, and a very good prospect or prospects. There could be some flexibility in all that. If the NHL roster player is a good player or the prospect is a top prospect, perhaps that lessens or sways the overall look.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Vegas Golden Knights appear to be out on Jake Guentzel after they acquired Anthony Mantha.

The Vancouver Canucks may find the Guentzel asking price too high. The Edmonton Oilers are also keeping an eye on Guentzel.