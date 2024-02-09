NHL Rumors: Waiting for the defensemen market to open up, and the Top NHL trade targets

Waiting for the defensemen market to open up

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Some teams think that Chris Tanev is holding up the trade market. He’s getting plenty of interest, and once he’s dealt, teams could circle back to Sean Walker, Alexandre Carrier, Tyson Barrie, Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Seeler.

The Calgary Flames may be looking for a second-round pick and a prospect for Tanev. The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t have a second-round pick and the Flames want their first. If the Maple Leafs do give up a first for Tanev, would think that they are confident that they can re-sign him.

Teams will call the Buffalo Sabres about defenseman Erik Johnson but they Sabres may view his leadership as more important than a mid-round pick. The sides may talk about an extension. If Johnson wants to go to contender, he could be moved.

Top NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily FaceOff: A look at the top NHL trade targets a month away from the NHL trade deadline.

1. Noah Hanifin – Left Defense – Calgary Flames – Pending UFA, $4.95 million

2. Chris Tanev – Right Defense – Calgary Flames – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

3. Adam Henrique – Center, Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $5.825 million

4. Marc-Andre Fleury – Goaltender – Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $3.5 million

5. Scott Laughton – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – 2 years remaining, $3 million

6. Sean Walker – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $2.65 million

7. Jake Allen – Goaltender – Montréal Canadiens – 2 years remaining, $3.85 million

8. Nic Dowd – Center – Washington Capitals – 1 year remaining, $1.3 million

9. Pavel Buchnevich – Left Wing – St. Louis Blues – 1 year remaining, $5.8 million

10. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Ottawa Senators – 1 year remaining, $4.6 million

11. Alexandre Carrier – Right Defense – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million

12. Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing – Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA, $5 million

13. Anthony Mantha – Right Wing – Washington Capitals – Pending UFA, $5.7 million

14. Brett Kulak – Left Defense – Edmonton Oilers – 2 years remaining, $2.75 million

15. Mikael Granlund – Center – San Jose Sharks – 1 year remaining, $5 million

16. Brandon Duhaime – Left Wing – Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $1.1 million

17. Tyson Barrie – Right Defense – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

18. Matt Dumba – Right Defense – Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $3.9 million

19. Anthony Duclair – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $3 million

20. Arthur Kaliyev – Winger – Los Angeles Kings – Pending RFA, $894,167

21. Morgan Frost – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – 1 more year, $2.1 million

22. Jordan Greenway – Left Wing – Buffalo Sabres – 1 more year, $3 million

23. Jason Zucker – Left/Right Wing – Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $5.3 million

24. Mike Hoffman – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

25. Jon Merrill – Left Defense – Minnesota Wild – 1 year remaining, $1.2 million

26. Alexandre Texier – Left Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending RFA, $1.525 million

27. Elvis Merzlikins – Goaltender – Columbus Blue Jackets – 3 years remaining, $5.4 million

28. Nick Seeler – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $800,000

29. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense – Carolina Hurricanes – Pending UFA, $1.675 million

30. Jake Guentzel – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – Pending UFA, $6 million

31. Kevin Hayes – Center – St. Louis Blues – 2 years remaining, $3.57

32. Jack Roslovic – Center/Right Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA, $4 million

33. Andrew Peeke or Adam Boqvist – Defensemen – Columbus Blue Jackets – 2 years remaining, $2.75 million / 1 year remaining, $2.6 million (Boqvist RFA on expiration)

34. Kevin Labanc – Right Wing – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $4.725 million

35. Trevor Zegras – Center – Anaheim Ducks – 2 years remaining, $5.75 million