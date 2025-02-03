NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, and the Vancouver Canucks

Will the Washington Capitals extend their backup?

Kevin Weekes: The Washington Capitals locked up goaltender Logan Thompson to a six-year extension. Have been told that the Capitals are exploring the idea of a Charlie Lindgren extension in the $3.5 to $4 million AAV range.

Sammi Silber: The 31-year-old Lindgren is in the final year of his three-year, $3.3 million deal he signed in 2022. His numbers aren’t is good as last but are still respectable. He’s well-liked in the locker room and has the endorsement from Alex Ovechkin to hopefully return.

If Lindgren is re-signed, it would put the future of Hunter Shepard in doubt as he’s a pending UFA. Clay Stevenson would get more AHL playing time.

Vancouver Canucks trade tiers

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the Vancouver Canucks after forward J.T. Miller was moved out.

Not Moving – Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, Jake DeBrusk, Conor Garland, Dakota Joshua, Tyler Myers, Carson Soucy, Teddy Blueger, and Kiefer Sherwood.

Probably not moving but… – Thatcher Demko, and Kevin Lankinen.

Tough decisions tier – Nils Hoglander

Franchise altering decision tier – Elias Pettersson

Is he part of the long-term future or do they look for the most lucrative trade package?

On the block tier – Brock Boeser

A pending UFA that you can’t lose for nothing. Management seems unsure about the pending UFAs future. Not easy to move on from.

If there’s a market tier – Danton Heinen.

Heinen has a 12-team no-trade list but if someone wants his two years at $2.25 million, should consider it.

NHL Rumors: Is Elias Pettersson Still Available as the Canucks Reshape Roster

Deadline depth tier – Pius Suter, Derek Forbort, and Noah Juulsen.

Suter is a pending UFA, and if he’s wanting too much on an extension, they’ll have to decide if they want to move him or keep for their own push. If they’re selling, Forbort would draw some interest. Juulsen may only net a late-round pick for the depth defenseman.

