NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Washington Capitals won’t rush into any extension talk with Jakub Chychrun

Sammi Sibler of the Hockey News: Newly acquired Washington Capitals defenseman Jakub Chychrun is entering the final year of his contract at a $4.6 million cap hit. The Capitals don’t plan on rushing into contract extension talks with the 26-year-old.

“We’ll wait, we’ll see how the fit is, both for him, if he likes the organization, the coaches, his role,” MacLellan said. “We’ve got a lot of time to figure that one out.”

The Vancouver Canucks may not be done this offseason

Rink Wide: Vancouver: Irfan Gaffar thinks the Vancouver Canucks had an interest in Jeff Skinner before he signed with the Oilers, and that the Canucks may not be done this offseason.

“I think that they were knocking on the door of Jeff Skinner, to be honest. I think that you know, they were one of 10 teams that definitely had some interest and made phone calls and made a push. I think they definitely thought that they had a shot to land a guy like him.

I still don’t think that they’re done, whether that’s here in the next couple of weeks, or whether that’s, you know, further down the summer here if, if something happens via trade.

I still think that there’s a move that you know, the Canucks want to do, whether that’s to add some a little more scoring, or whether that’s to add another piece on, on that blue line to try and just shore things up, you know, fully and completely there.

And obviously, maybe that depth goalie position is definitely going to come into consideration. They haven’t gotten (Arturs) Silvos done yet. So that’s an interesting one there. And you saw Casey DeSmith going to the Dallas Stars on, on a multi-year deal. So that’s good for him. But yeah, there’s still some work to be done.”