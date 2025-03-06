NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Vegas Golden Knights

The Washington Capitals are looking for Cap flexibility

Tom Gulitti: The Washington Capitals have placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers as they look to create more salary cap flexibility heading into Friday’s trade deadline and for the rest of the season.

If Vrana clears, he can stay with the team for up to 10 games or 30 days.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM on the trade deadline

TSN: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell to the AP yesterday.

“We’re certainly making calls and taking calls. I’ve said all along: We’re not in the position to trade first-round picks for rental players or anything like that. If we can add around the edges, certainly we’re going to try that. I’m more interested in hockey deals with maybe players that have term left on their contract. We’re exploring obviously as many of those as we can.”

Vegas Golden Knights GM on the trade deadline

TSN: Vegas Golden Knights have $2.3 million in projected deadline cap space. Unlike past years, GM Kelly McCrimmon said to NHL.com that they may not be making a big splash but could look at some smaller moves.

“We’ll do the work, we’ll be engaged and see what possibilities are there for us, but I don’t anticipate us making any big trades. You never say never. You do your due diligence. And with so many teams still in the wild-card hunt, some might not decide if they are buyers or sellers until right before the deadline. So, there may be players who become available at that point who are not being discussed right now.

“It’s going to change here in the next few days. I think it’s going to be pretty fluid between now and the deadline of March 7. But for us, we didn’t intend to be big buyers. I like the makeup of our team.”

