NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals – Trade Tiers, Dollar-In, Dollar-Out, and Pending Free Agents

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: The Washington Capitals will likely be buyers at the trade deadline. The Capitals don’t have a lot of cap/LTIR space to work with.

They could look for a veteran goaltender to go along with Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek. The Caps have a history under Brian MacLellan of adding a defenseman at the trade deadline.

A look at the Washington Capitals trade tiers.

Let’s Talk – Jonas Siegenthaler, Trevor van Riemsdyk, 2021 and 2022 first- and second-round picks.

Let’s hear what you’ve got – Richard Panik, Carl Hagelin, and Nick Jensen

Would they really – Dmitry Orlov, and top prospects in Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, Martin Fehervary, Alexander Alexeyev and Aliaksei Protas.

Dollar-in, dollar-out for the Capitals … Nothing to report on Capitals pending free agents

Tarik El-Bashir of the Athletic: The Washington Capitals are past the halfway point of the season and are on a role of late. What has been hearing as the NHL trade deadline is less than a month away.

Goalie Market – The Capitals will likely need to do a dollar-in, dollar-out trade. The Caps are keeping an eye on the goalie market for a veteran. Have been told that there are a couple of goaltenders that they find intriguing.

GM Brian MacLellan hasn’t shut the door on Henrik Lundqvist returning this season, but after talking with some people doesn’t get the sense that he will be a viable option for them.

There isn’t much to report on Alex Ovechkin – Capitals contract talks. The sides talked in the offseason but decided to pause talks until more of the league’s financial future is known. The Caps also wouldn’t mind seeing out the season plays out and other players could be impacted.

It doesn’t sound like the Capitals are close to extensions with any of their other pending free agents. Unrestricted free agents include Ovechkin, Conor Sheary, van Riemsdyk and Zdeno Chara. Pending RFAs include Jakub Vrana, Siegenthaler and Samsonov.